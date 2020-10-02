Apple only released iOS 14.0.1 last week but it's now the only version of iOS we can install after Apple stopped signing iOS 14 yesterday. Apple only made iOS 4 available to the public on September 16, meaning it lasted only two weeks.

The arrival of iOS 14.0.1 wasn't a big milestone for Apple or iPhone users, but it did mean we received some relatively important bug fixes. The main one was causing browser and email app defaults to be reset following a device restart – that will not happen with iOS 14.0.1 installed.

Apple stopping signing iOS 14 won't impact the vast majority of people, but with downgrading sometimes a path people take when they are suffering from particularly nasty bugs, it's an option that can come in handy. The only option for those people right now is to try a full system restore and cross their fingers.

Jailbreaking can also sometimes be a reason for some to downgrade to an older version of iOS, but that isn't likely to be a consideration here. While iOS 14 can be jailbroken, the devices that it supports is limited.

Apple is already testing iOS 14.2 with developers and that update will likely be made available to users once iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro ship later this month.