Reported by MacRumors, Apple has released a revised version of macOS Big Sur for users that have not yet updated to the latest operating system. It is not clear what is different in macOS Big Sur version 11.0.1, but it is now currently available to users with Macs still running macOS Catalina or an earlier version of macOS.

It's not clear why Apple has released a new version of macOS Big Sur 11.0.1, but 11.0.1 is the launch version of Big Sur on all Macs except for M1 Macs. Those who have already updated to macOS Big Sur will not see this update, but those who are coming from Catalina or an earlier version of macOS will get the new release.

The update has received a new build number and comes about a week after Apple originally released macOS Big Sur to the public.

Today's update comes a little over a week after Apple first released macOS 11.0.1 Big Sur. The new version has a build number of 20B50, while the prior version had a build number of 20B29.

If you are still running macOS Catalina or an earlier version of macOS and would like to update to macOS Big Sur, you can search for it in the Mac App Store or check Settings > Software Update.