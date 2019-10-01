What you need to know
- Apple is holding the next Apple Watch Activity Challenge later this month.
- The Health and Sports Day Challenge is taking place on October 14.
- The event will be for Apple Watch users in Japan.
Back in August, Apple held a special Apple Watch Activity Challenge in honor of the Grand Canyon National Park's 100th anniversary. Since then, Apple had not held another event or even announced a future one. That's changing now. Apple just announced the next Activity Challenge is taking place later this month.
Known as the "Health and Sports Day Challenge," the new challenge will kick off on October 14 for Apple Watch users in Japan. Here's the description for the challenge.
On October 14, earn this special award by doing any workout for at least 30 minutes. Record your time in the Workout app or any app that adds workouts to Health.
Users will have to complete the workout of their choice for 30 minutes after which they will earn three special stickers for their participation.
Good luck to Apple Watch users that embark on the Activity Challenge in Japan.
