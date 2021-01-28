As reported by ZDNet, Apple has added a new security system called BlastDoor to protect against malicious attacks in its iMessage messaging service.

Named BlastDoor, this new iOS security feature was discovered by Samuel Groß, a security researcher with Project Zero, a Google security team tasked with finding vulnerabilities in commonly-used software. Groß said the new BlastDoor service is a basic sandbox, a type of security service that executes code separately from the rest of the operating system. While iOS ships with multiple sandbox mechanisms, BlastDoor is a new addition that operates only at the level of the iMessage app.

The system prevents malicious code hidden within a message to have access to the operating system or a user's data. According to the report, several security researchers in the past have pointed out iMessage's lack of sanitizing incoming data in iMessage, hence the addition of the BlastDoor service.