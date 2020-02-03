What you need to know
- You can now trade in Apple Watch Series 2 and Series 3 for up to $100.
- The previous trade-in was $60 and $70 respectively.
- The deal is part of Heart Month.
You probably didn't know that February is Heart Month, but Apple does. And it's using the month to try and convince people to upgrade their older Apple Watch to a shiny new Apple Watch Series 5 by increasing the trade-in value of older Series 2 and Series 3 models.
As part of the new promotion, first spotted by MacRumors, buyers can trade in their old Apple Watch Series 2 or Series 3 models for up to $100 in trade-in value. That's up from $60 and $70 respectively.
February is Heart Month. Get Apple Watch Series 5 starting at $299 with trade-in of Apple Watch Series 2 or Series 3.
The whole thing is thanks to Heart Month, with Apple hoping users will upgrade to a new wearable as part of a renewed focus on their heart and its health.
Apple Watch has been on a run of helping people with their heart issues recently, and if you're at all concerned about yours you could definitely do worse than pick up a shiny new Apple Watch Series 5 this Heart Month.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
