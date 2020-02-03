You probably didn't know that February is Heart Month, but Apple does. And it's using the month to try and convince people to upgrade their older Apple Watch to a shiny new Apple Watch Series 5 by increasing the trade-in value of older Series 2 and Series 3 models.

As part of the new promotion, first spotted by MacRumors, buyers can trade in their old Apple Watch Series 2 or Series 3 models for up to $100 in trade-in value. That's up from $60 and $70 respectively.