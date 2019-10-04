Apple introduced the iPhone 4S eight years ago.

On October 4, 2011, Apple VP Phil Schiller took the stage during Apple's fall event and unveiled the iPhone 4S. The iPhone 4S was the follow-up to the iconic iPhone 4 that ushered in a new era of premium smartphone design. With the eighth anniversary falling today, let's take a look back at the iPhone 4S.

When Apple unveiled the iPhone 4S, it was entering a new era. Steve Jobs had recently stepped down as CEO of the company to focus on his battle with pancreatic cancer. This forced Tim Cook into the spotlight to lead Apple into its next phase. That started with the iPhone 4S.

The iPhone 4S was the "s" version upgrade of the iPhone 4, which meant it didn't usher anything new design-wise aside from fixing the antennagate problem and adding a new white color option. Instead, most of the big features came inside with the powerful A5 chip, iCloud, vastly improved 8MP camera and Siri voice assistant.

Unsurprisingly, the iPhone 4S was an instant hit and cemented another hit for Apple.