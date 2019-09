It's ok to tease movies like the upcoming Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker, because there's no Osborne Effect. People will always watch old movies even when new ones are on the way. Gadgets, not so much. But, we've seen more and more companies tease more and more upcoming products. So, I got to thinking — what if Apple made a Star Wars-style teaser trailer for the September 10 iPhone 11 Event?

And then, tried to do that.