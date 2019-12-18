What you need to know Apple and others are joining forces to improve smart home standards.

Amazon, Google, and others are in.

There's even a new website with all of the information, too.

Apple has today announced that it has joined forces with Google, Amazon, and the Zigbee Alliance to work on the adoption of a new connectivity standard designed to make it easier for smart home products to work with each other. The Zigbee Alliance is made up of some big names in the world of smart home accessories and appliances, with names like Samsung SmartThings, Signify (formerly Philips Lighting), and IKEA included. Apple says that it wants to increase compatibility of devices to make life easier for consumers.

The goal of the Connected Home over IP project is to simplify development for manufacturers and increase compatibility for consumers. The project is built around a shared belief that smart home devices should be secure, reliable, and seamless to use. By building upon Internet Protocol (IP), the project aims to enable communication across smart home devices, mobile apps, and cloud services and to define a specific set of IP-based networking technologies for device certification.

As part of the joint efforts a new website, "Project Connected Home over IP", has been launched and people are encouraged to go there to get updates. Apple also says that the intention is to "take an open-source approach" to the group's work.