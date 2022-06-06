The new device will replace the current 13-inch MacBook Pro with M1 as one of the best MacBooks available alongside the current 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro (2021) . It'll be powered by the new M1 chip, the latest iteration on Apple's powerful Apple silicon .

If you imagine the 2020 MacBook Pro, you can imagine what this machine is — it's the same externally and contrary to expectations it retains the Touch Bar. Users can expect up to 20 hours of battery life, while power users will be able to spec up to 24GB of RAM to go with their new M2 chip and ProRes acceleration.

Buyers of the new MacBook Pro will pay $1299, with Apple saying that the new machine will go on sale next month. The new MacBook Pro will ship alongside the refreshed MacBook Air, both powered by the new M2 chip.

The new 13-inch MacBook Pro doesn't have all of the same features as the more advanced 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro notebooks, but it does not have the next generation of chip. Expect Apple to update its other MacBook Pro machines with M2 variants of the Pro and Max chips in due course.

Apple's new Macs will also run the latest version of macOS when it ships later this year. The new macOS Ventura is coming later this year.

This story is updating, please keep refreshing the page.