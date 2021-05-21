Apple has launched a new website called "Why Mac" in which the company makes its case for why the Mac is the best personal computing experience you can find.

Easy to learn. Astoundingly powerful. And designed to let you work, play, and create in ways you never imagined. It's the computer that comes packed with apps that are ready to go right out of the box. Free, regular software updates keep things up to date and running smoothly. And if you already have an iPhone, it feels familiar from the moment you turn it on.

The first part of the Mac that the website highlights is the setup process, which has been made quite simple with iCloud over the years.