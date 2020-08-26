What you need to know
- Apple has updated Maps in iOS 14.
- It has added new recommendation tools and photo uploading.
- It will help businesses to get recognized and decrease Apple's reliance on third parties like Foursquare and Yelp.
Apple has added new recommendation tools and photo uploading for businesses in Apple Maps with the latest iOS 14 beta.
As of the latest iOS 14 beta, it appears that Apple is looking to remove dependencies on Foursquare and Yelp as sources of reviews and user photos of restaurants, bars, shops, parks and other points of interest.
As the report notes, the new feature will allow users to rate businesses they visit with a thumbs up or thumbs down, as well as upload photos of the business for others to see:
iOS 14 beta 6 includes new UI that lets users recommend a place with a thumbs up or thumbs down. The rating system can differentiate between categories, so users can rate the quality of purchased products in a shop highly even if they didn't get the best service. At least at this early stage, the rating UI is only visible for a small subset of all POIs on the map.
Users can upload photos directly from a business "card" on Maps, but they'll be reviewed by a human before being used. Siri will even suggest photos you could upload based on your on-device location history and your photo library.
As the report notes, currently Apple relies quite heavily on Yelp, TripAdvisor, and Foursquare for photos and reviews of businesses. This new feature will help to shift the reliance away from third parties and clean up the user interface.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Pixelmator Pro 30% off to celebrate 10,000 five-star reviews
The popular photo editing app for Mac, Pixelmator Pro, is on sale for the next few weeks to celebrate its 10,000th five-star review.
Video claims to show off the front of the iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple leaker Jon Prosser has posted a pair of images and a video that shows off the camera and display settings as well as the front of the iPhone.
Facebook News coming to more countries
Facebook says it is accelerating plans to expand Facebook News outside of the U.S. and is considering the UK, Germany, France, India, and Brazil as potential candidates.
Apple-themed Pride shirts you'll love to wear
Apple's iconic rainbow logo has often been associated with the LGBT+ movement. Show your support by wearing an Apple-themed Pride t-shirt, including the one we like the best.