A sketchy rumor claims the iPhone 14 may bring back the color purple for both the regular and 'Pro' versions of the device when it is launched later this year.

As noted by AppleTrack:

The rumor: Apple is looking to add new colors and a new flash to iPhone 14, according to a new rumor from Oivo sauce ovo posted to Weibo.

According to the report, the new flash is "a small circle in a big circle" rather than the dual circle design of the current iPhone 13.

More excitingly, a fantastic new purple colorway might be coming, and it might change depending on the lighting:

Apple is also working on a new purple colorway for both iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro that shifts in tone depending on the lighting According to the rumor, black, white, blue, red and purple will be the color options for iPhone 14, while graphite, gold, silver and purple will be available on iPhone 14 Pro

The purple iPhone 12 was one of the best iPhone colors we've seen in recent years, so bringing back purple, especially to both phones, would likely be a big hit with customers. Apple has now released a new spring iPhone color two years running, much to the chagrin of some customers who'd prefer all of the colors to drop on launch.

iPhone 14 is expected to debut in its usual window later this year with camera upgrades and a new processor for the Pro models.