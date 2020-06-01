The 2012 MacBook Pro will be marked as obsolete later this month, according to a report. Obsolete Macs cannot be repaired by Apple Stores or Apple's repair partners.

An internal memo notes that the 2012 MacBook Pro will become obsolete worldwide on June 30, according to a MacRumors report. The machine is already "vintage" and was still able to be repaired. But that won't be the case soon.

In an internal memo today, obtained by MacRumors, Apple has indicated that this particular MacBook Pro model will be marked as "obsolete" worldwide on June 30, 2020, just over eight years after its release. In a support document, Apple notes that obsolete products are no longer eligible for hardware service, with "no exceptions."

This particular MacBook Pro might be eight years old, but it has a fond place in the heart of many Mac fans. It was the first MacBook Pro to get Apple's famous Retina display and ushered in a new era of high-resolution Macs. It might have taken a long, long time but all of Apple's notebooks now have Retina displays after the 2018 MacBook Air refresh.

If you're toting a 2012 MacBook Pro, now might be the time to consider upgrading to something a little newer. And, no doubt, speedier! The MacBook Air and MacBook Pro lines have both seen new releases recently and are both well worth taking in.