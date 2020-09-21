Popular Apple Music app Soor has been updated to support iOS 14's new Home screen widgets, and developer Tanmay Sonawane is taking no prisoners.

As we've seen with some other great iOS 14 updates, Soor offers multiple different widgets that all display information differently. In Soor's case, we have Now Playing, showing what's currently playing. Then we have Magic Mix that lets you start one of your mixes right from your Home screen. The third option is Music Collection, with customization options that include your favorites, release alerts, top songs, and more.