Soor Themes BannerSource: Soor

What you need to know

  • Soor is a gorgeous Apple Music app that can replace the Music app your iPhone came with.
  • The app was already a looker, but its new iOS 14 widgets take the biscuit.
  • They don't just look great – they're useful, too.

Popular Apple Music app Soor has been updated to support iOS 14's new Home screen widgets, and developer Tanmay Sonawane is taking no prisoners.

As we've seen with some other great iOS 14 updates, Soor offers multiple different widgets that all display information differently. In Soor's case, we have Now Playing, showing what's currently playing. Then we have Magic Mix that lets you start one of your mixes right from your Home screen. The third option is Music Collection, with customization options that include your favorites, release alerts, top songs, and more.

Get an iPhone SE with Mint Mobile service for $30/mo

Soor Widgets On iOS 14Source: Soor

It's that level of customization that makes Soor's widgets so great. Each widget type has two different sizes for users to choose from. If you're looking for a way to get your music onto your Home screen, Soor is the place to look.

Widgets!

  • Now Playing: Now playing song & up next. Updates near realtime.
  • Magic Mixes: Play any of your magic mixes.
  • Music Collection: Configurable to show 8 types of curated content.

You can pick Soor up from the App Store now. It does cost $4.99 but that's a one-time fee and, frankly, Soor runs rings around the free Music app. Give it a try, you're going to love it.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.