What you need to know
- Apple is no longer signing iOS 13.2.3.
- iOS 13.3 was released last week.
- It means you can no longer downgrade from iOS 13.3.
Apple has stopped signing iOS and iPad 13.2.3, in wake of the release of iOS 13.3.
As reported by 9to5Mac, the process follows Apple's standard procedure of ending downgrades shortly after new software is released
Apple released iOS 13.3 on December 10. The new update includes some new controls for Screen Time, which will let parents set limits on who their children can contact using the Phone, FaceTime and Messages apps.
It also brought updates to Apple News+, with new layouts for some newspapers, support for FIDO-2 compliant NFC, Bluetooth, and Lightning security keys, as well as the usual array of bug fixes and stability upgrades.
Developer and public beta 1 for iOS 13.3.1 are now available.
Now that Apple has stopped signing iOS 13.2.3, users will no longer be able to downgrade from iOS 13.3 by downloading the software from Apple's servers.
