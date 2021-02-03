What you need to know
- You can no longer downgrade to iOS 14.4.
Apple released iOS 14.4 last week and has now stopped signing iOS 14.3, preventing users from downgrading to the older release.
Apple tends to stop signing older versions of iOS when it wants to ensure users are running a specific version or newer, often due to bug or security fixes. I'd expect it to only be a matter of time before iOS 14.4 is no longer being signed once iOS 14.5 is released to the public. That update is now in the hands of developers.
As for iOS 14.4, it brought with it improvements to the Camera app as well as a raft of new bug fixes and improvements. Anyone restoring an iPhone from here on out will have to install iOS 14.4 following Apple's move, although the whole thing will start all over again once iOS 14.5 is released.
There's no telling exactly when we can expect iOS 14.5 to be made available to the public, but with the first beta release only having just been made available to developers it isn't likely to be for a number of weeks yet.
