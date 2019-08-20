Today, Apple added the 2019 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Pros to its lineup of refurbished products on its online site. This marks the first time Apple's most recent notebooks have been available as refurbished options.

Among the key upgrades the 2019 MacBook Pros offers are the newest Intel processors and latest butterfly keyboard that is supposed to have fixed most of the issues, though it is still a part of Apple's service repair program.

There are multiple reasons to get a refurbished product from Apple, such as the one-year AppleCare+ warranty (that is extendable) and thorough inspections and repairs of the computers, but the best reason is the discounted price that knocks off hundreds of dollars. You can get the most up-to-date MacBook Pro at a serious discount.

Most of the discounts hover around 15% for each configuration, which includes both the Silver and Space Gray color options. The most affordable of the bunch is the high end 13-inch MacBook Pro with 2.4GHz quad-core Intel i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Brand new it costs $1,799, but the refurbed model is down $270 to $1,529. That's a pretty good deal. There are also plenty of 15-inch configurations as well.

If you are thinking of picking up a new MacBook Pro, a refurbished option might be the best way to go.