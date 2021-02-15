What you need to know
- Apple has released a support document for Apple Watch Series 5 and SE customers with charging issues.
- Customers whose watch will not charge after going into Power Reserve can get a free repair.
- Apple has released watchOS 7.3.1 to fix the issue as well.
Today, Apple released watchOS 7.3.1, a small update but one that fixed a pretty critical charging issue affecting some customers with an Apple Watch Series 5 and Apple Watch SE.
Apple has released watchOS 7.3.1, a minor update to the Apple Watch operating system. This update, aimed primarily at the Apple Watch Series 5 and Apple Watch SE, fixes a charging bug that had appeared for those two models.
A new support document explains that the customers who are affected by the bug may find that they are unable to charge their Apple Watch once it goes into Power Reserve mode.
A very small number of customers with Apple Watch Series 5 or Apple Watch SE models running watchOS 7.2 or 7.3 have experienced an issue with their watch not charging after it enters Power Reserve.
For customers who are still experiencing the problem after updating their Apple Watch Series 5 or Apple Watch SE to watchOS 7.3.1, Apple is offering to repair them for no cost.
To check if your Apple Watch is affected by this issue, place your watch on the charger that you normally use, then wait at least 30 minutes.
If your Apple Watch still won't charge, contact Apple Support to set up a mail-in repair free of charge. Your watch will be examined before service to verify that it's eligible for free repair.
If you are still having the issue, reach out to Apple Support to get your free repair.
