Today, Apple released watchOS 7.3.1, a small update but one that fixed a pretty critical charging issue affecting some customers with an Apple Watch Series 5 and Apple Watch SE.

A new support document explains that the customers who are affected by the bug may find that they are unable to charge their Apple Watch once it goes into Power Reserve mode.