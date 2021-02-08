Apple promotes HomePod mini via new Avenues in Apple Stores

What you need to know
- HomePod mini has a new dedicated Avenue in select Apple Stores.
Apple Stores have a new Avenue designed to promote HomePod mini, with seventeen of the diminutive speakers mounted to a wall to create a pattern.
While tons of Apple Stores are closed or operating under restrictions, some stores in China have started to receive a new Avenue. And it's all about HomePod mini.
That tweet was first spotted by 9to5Mac and you can find a pan and zoomable version of the Avenue over there, too.
Apple isn't only promoting its speaker, however. A number of third-party accessories are also getting attention via the new display, including HomeKit-compatible cameras and lighting.
Apple's HomePod mini seems to have been a success since its launch late last year, especially if you go by the lack of stocks available. The $99 speaker offers sound quality that's streets ahead of the competition, although you do still have to contend with Siri.
4 things we don't want to see in Breath of the Wild 2 on Nintendo Switch
We can't wait until the Breath of the Wild sequel comes to Nintendo Switch. While this new game will surely capture its predecessor's art style and spirit, there are a few things we hope don't get carried over.
Review: The dual-lens EZVIZ C3X Outdoor Camera shines in the dark
Can an affordable smart camera that doesn't require a subscription really outshine the competition at night? The answer may surprise you.
Apple increases DTK credit following developer outcry
Apple has told developers in its Universal App Quick Start Program that it will increase a credit offered to $500 instead of $200, and that it will be available for purchasing any Apple product until the end of the year.
Looking for some last minute HomeKit gift ideas? We got you covered!
With the holiday clock ticking down, there's only a bit of time left to grab an awesome HomeKit-enabled device for that special someone.