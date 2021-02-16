Apple has released an update that should prevent users from being able to begin a macOS Big Sur installation even when their Mac doesn't have enough storage space.

As reported by 9to5Mac and Mr. Macintosh, Apple has quietly released a new build of macOS Big Sur 11.2.1 (20D75) that prevents installations when insufficient space is available. However, it isn't going to help those who are already having issues. Those who found they didn't have enough space to complete an update are left with a Mac that refuses to boot.

When you start the macOS Big Sur upgrade, the installer should first check to make sure your Mac has enough free space available. If the installer finds that you do not have enough free space for the upgrade, it will stop and not let you continue. You should see a pop up message showing you how much space is needed before you can attempt the upgrade again. This free space check is NOT working. The upgrade will start even if you only have 1% of free space left and will fail. Your hard drive is now 100% full and the installer is now stuck in a boot loop attempting to finish the install.

macOS Big Sur 11.2.1 (20D75) full installer is now available for download.



I've confirmed the new installer now checks for free space properly.



This was a serious problem, and I'm glad users will no longer get caught by this issue. https://t.co/dYSuRjdd4p pic.twitter.com/ILxoKfhORn — Mr. Macintosh (@ClassicII_MrMac) February 15, 2021

Apple says upgrading to macOS Big Sur for the first time requires at least 35.5 GB of available storage — and this doesn't include the 13 GB macOS Big Sur installer. Unfortunately, even if your Mac does not have 35.5 GB of storage available, macOS will try to install the Big Sur update, and that's when users may lose all their data.

If you're stuck in that position you can follow the steps outlined by Mr. Macintosh. Good luck!