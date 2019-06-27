Last week Apple announced a recall that would affect 2015 15-inch MacBook Pro models sold between 2015 and 2017 due to battery issues that could lead to overheating. We're finding out just how pervasive the issue truly is.

The US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) published a report outlining Apple's recall of the 2015 15-inch MacBook Pro. According to the report, the recall could affect about 432,000 units sold in the US and 26,000 that were sold in Canada.

The report also revealed that Apple has received 26 reports of the laptop's battery overheating. That includes five reports of minor burns, one report of smoke inhalation and 17 reports of minor damage to nearby property.

Apple has already warned owners of these MacBook Pro models to stop using the notebook and take them into an Apple store for a battery replacement free of charge. We reiterate Apple's warning.

If you are unsure if you quality for the recall, go to Apple's program page and enter the notebook's serial number to confirm. To find the serial number, press on the Apple logo on the upper right corner, click on About This Mac and you'll see the serial number located within the Overview tab.

