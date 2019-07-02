A new MacBook Pro appears to be on the way soon. Apple received approval by the FCC for a new MacBook Pro model with the number A2159 that could be unveiled later this year.

The filing can be found through the FCC site that shows the application for the new MacBook Pro model. Apple previously registered seven models for new MacBook models through the Eurasian Economic Commission. Only was approved by the FCC, which lays down the groundwork for a new MacBook Pro to be released before the end of the year.

Rumors have been circulating of a possible redesigned 16-inch MacBook Pro with a bigger display comprised of an OLED panel and revamped internals. Unfortunately, the filing does not confirm whether the approved MacBook Pro is this a new redesign or a refreshed version of a current model.

An eagle-eyed Reddit user who spotted the filing also spotted that it is "Rated 20.3V—3A Max"=61W. That likely means the new computer is a 13-inch MacBook Pro. Apple updated most of the MacBook Pros earlier this year complete with a new butterfly keyboard, except the variant without the Touch Bar, putting it in line for a yearly update. This new MacBook Pro could very well be that model.

Whichever model Apple ends up releasing, it looks as though a new MacBook Pro will be announced by Apple in the fall. The only question is when and which design it will be.