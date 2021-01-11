A good document icon aids in the identification of your file on the Desktop, in a Finder window, or in an open dialog, especially when previews aren't available. These icons may be displayed on screen as small as 16pt or large enough to showcase every glorious design detail.

In a new post on its Developer website , Apple has laid out instructions on how developers can create effective icons for their macOS documents. The company says that designing and implementing good document icons will help users identify your app's files across the Mac experience.

Depending on the file type and personal preference, document icons can also display document previews. If someone has chosen not to show document extensions in System Preferences, these icons can additionally provide additional context in deciphering their file type and native program.

Developers can also, in certain scenarios, set their document to show off a preview of the content contained in the file.

Apple says that macOS Big Sur lets developers control how their document icons display across the entire user experience.

With macOS Big Sur, you can customize and control how your app's document icons display across the system. We'll show you how to design a great icon, integrate it into your Xcode project, and assign document types and type identifiers.

Developers can check out all of the information related to macOS Bir Sur document icons on the Apple Developer website.