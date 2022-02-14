Apple has released new security updates for macOS Big Sur and macOS Catalina, although it hasn't gone into details about which security issues they address.

The updates include macOS Big Sur 11.6.4 and macOS Catalina Security Update 2022-002. Both updates are listed on the Apple security updates webpage but details are sadly lacking. The only information Apple is offering is that there is no information to be had. "This update has no published CVE entries" is the only text available.