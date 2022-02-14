What you need to know
- Apple has released two new security updates for older versions of macOS.
- macOS Big Sur 11.6.4 is now available for download.
- macOS Catalina users can now download Security Update 2022-002.
Apple has released new security updates for macOS Big Sur and macOS Catalina, although it hasn't gone into details about which security issues they address.
The updates include macOS Big Sur 11.6.4 and macOS Catalina Security Update 2022-002. Both updates are listed on the Apple security updates webpage but details are sadly lacking. The only information Apple is offering is that there is no information to be had. "This update has no published CVE entries" is the only text available.
Those who are still running macOS Big Sur or macOS Catalina can download the new security updates via the System Preferences app and I would suggest everyone does exactly that and without delay. Security updates are always worth installing as soon as possible, no matter which version of macOS you happen to be running.
While many people will already be updated to macOS Monterey a large number will be hanging on to older versions of the Mac's operating system for various reasons. Those reasons could be compatibility with apps or features, for example, and it's why Apple continues to release security updates for older versions of macOS.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Coinbase's insane Super Bowl ad propels it to no. 2 in the App Store
Coinbase's rather weird Super Bowl ad hit the spot more than you might have thought — the company's website couldn't stand the load and its app rose to number two in the App Store charts.
Review: WaterField's Tuck Backpack is slim yet spacious for all your gear
WaterField Designs is known for high-quality laptop bags and backpacks. The Tuck is the latest offering, and it's an incredibly streamlined rucksack for your MacBook, iPad, and other necessities.
Three new Macs have appeared in the Eurasian Economic Commission database
Three new, unannounced Macs have made an appearance in the Eurasian Economic Database (EEC) ahead of a likely announcement from Apple.
Looking for a new controller for your Switch? Look no further!
If you want a more conventional gaming controller for your Switch and don't want to spend more on the Pro Controller, you do have other options. Here are my favorite third-party controllers for Nintendo Switch.