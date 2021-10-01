When Apple originally released Safari 15 to macOS Big Sur and macOS Catalina users earlier this month, everyone was both cautious and optimistic about its new tab redesign. Over the course of the developer and public beta periods, the company listened to a lot of customer feedback and implemented some notable changes to make the experience better.

What people weren't expecting when they tried Safari 15 was for the browser to constantly crash when trying to complete seemingly mundane tasks.

Users have been reporting a number of bugs with the new browser, including issues where web pages, after they load, will appear as a blank tab. Other users have also complained about the browser crashing when trying to add a web page to the Reading List. Both of these issues are something I have also personally experienced.

Thankfully, it appears that a fix may be on the way for at least some of these issues. Earlier today, as reported by MacRumors, Apple released the Safari 15.1 beta with at least one bug fix that was causing the browser to crash when bookmarking a YouTube page.

The release notes for the Safari 15.1 beta are largely recycled from the initial release of Safari 15, but in our own testing, the beta appears to fix an issue where bookmarking a YouTube page would result in the browser crashing. Apple will likely be implementing additional bug fixes by the time Safari 15.1 is released to the public, but an issue with the browser showing old tabs upon being reopened does not appear to be fixed yet.

It's currently unclear what other bugs the release may have fixed and it is also possible Apple will add more before it releases Safari 15.1 to the public.