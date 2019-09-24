Apple today released a new support page that addresses the bug that is affecting third-party keyboards. The bug allows third-party keyboards to have complete access to the device even if they were not given access.

Third-party keyboard extensions in iOS can be designed to run entirely standalone, without access to external services, or they can request "full access" to provide additional features through network access. Apple has discovered a bug in iOS 13 and iPadOS that can result in keyboard extensions being granted full access even if you haven't approved this access.

Apple does state that the bug is not affecting its own keyboard nor third-party keyboards that don't make use of full access.

It goes on to confirm that the issue will soon be fix with an upcoming software update.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.