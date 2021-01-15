Apple is working with its partners to bring a subscription service to podcasts, according to a new report.

Citing unnamed sources, Bloomberg reports that Apple is adding a subscription service to its podcasting business at some point this year as it considers funding new original programming.

Apple has discussed the plan to create a subscription service with its partners, said the people, who asked not to be identified because of nondisclosure agreements. The company also has talked about stepping up funding for new shows and marketing, the people said.

While it isn't known what the service would be named, the obvious option would be Podcasts+, following Apple's existing naming convention for other services like Apple TV+, News+, and Fitness+.

While Apple reportedly declined to comment when asked about the plans, Podcasts+ wouldn't be the first premium podcast experience on the market. Competitor Spotify already offers something similar. However, a similar report comes courtesy of The Information, with that one suggesting Apple could charge for podcasts on a case-by-case basis rather than an all-you-can-eat subscription.