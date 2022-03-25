What you need to know
- Apple's HomePod mini is rolling out in three more countries.
- It launched today in Belgium, Switzerland, and the Netherlands.
- It's a fantastic smart speaker with Siri integration and more.
Apple's brilliant HomePod mini is today launching in three new countries, the company has announced.
Apple has confirmed it is rolling out the HomePod mini in Switzerland, the Netherlands, and Belgium. The device will cost 99 Swiss francs, or 109 euros depending on where you buy it.
All five colors of the device, white, space grey, blue, orange, and yellow, are now available via Apple's respective online stores in each country, and the device is now sold in more than 19 countries and regions. Apple has also confirmed that new subscribers who buy the device will get Apple Music free for six months with any HomePod mini purchase.
We absolutely love the HomePod mini's tiny form factor, and its great integration with all of Apple's hardware and software, and is one of the best iPhone companions you can get for listening to music and streaming audio thanks to its very affordable price tage.
Apple quietly confirmed the rollout to its new countries following its 'Peek Performance' March event, where the company unveiled its new iPhone SE, iPad Air, Studio Display, and Mac Studio powered by the all-new M1 Ultra chip, the fastest and most-powerful Apple silicon chip yet.
