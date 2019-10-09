Today Apple released watchOS 5.3.2 for the Apple Watch Series 4. The update is meant for users of the Apple Watch Series 4 using devices like the iPhone 6 that don't support iOS 13, which means they subsequently can't update to watchOS 6.

There is a small number of users, but apparently it's big enough to warrant attention because Apple released a special update for them. The affected iPhone models include the iPhone 6 and iPhone 5S.

This decision is not a problem in a vacuum, but with users on devices like the iPhone 6 using a newer Apple Watch Series 4, this presented a conundrum.

The watchOS 5.3.2 update—and the iOS 12.4.2 that is available to the iPhones—lets the older iPhone devices and Apple Watch Series 4 function without having the latest versions of their respective operating systems. Coincidentally, the update also fixes a few other security flaws.

If you are an Apple Watch Series 4 users with a non-iOS 13 iPhone, the watchOS 5.3.2 update is now available.