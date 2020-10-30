Reported by MacRumors, the MacBook Pro drove Apple's record-breaking year of Mac sales, according to its filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The company had reported its earnings for its fourth quarter of 2020, with Mac revenue reaching a new record of $28.6 billion.

In its annual Form 10-K report, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission today, Apple said increased Mac sales in fiscal 2020 compared to fiscal 2019 were primarily due to higher sales of the MacBook Pro. Apple introduced a new 16-inch MacBook Pro in the first quarter of the fiscal year, followed by a refreshed 13-inch MacBook Pro in the third quarter, both with faster Intel processors and a more reliable Magic Keyboard.

As noted in the report, Luca Maestri, Apple's Chief Financial Officer, also said that the company has seen an "amazing customer response" to the new MacBook Air as well. The new MacBook Air brought an enormous display upgrade and was the first Mac to be completely built with recycled aluminum.

Apple is also expected to launch its first Mac powered by its own Apple Silicon processor by the end of the year. The first Apple Silicon Mac may be announced at a rumored event on November 17.