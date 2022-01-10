What you need to know
- Apple is testing HomePod mini in Sweden.
- HomePod mini's Siri can't currently speak Swedish.
Apple has seeded some Swedish testers with HomePod mini units, a smart speaker that has so far not officially been released in the country.
According to a report by the Swedish-language website Teknivecka, Apple has given some beta testers a HomePod mini on which to test Siri in their native language. HomePods don't currently support Swedish Siri, except on these test devices.
According to the report, Apple is using a third party to seed the units to testers.
Via machine translation:
Macradion has received several tips on people who are testing HomePod mini in Swedish at the time of writing. It all happens so that an external party that is not Apple sends out a HomePod mini to selected testers who will then integrate with Siri every day by saying a bunch of different phrases. So far, the Swedish support seems to be a couple of months away. The test has been going on for eight weeks and several of our sources say that Siri has difficulty answering several, fairly simple questions.
There's even a video of a HomePod mini in action:
There is no telling when Apple will release the HomePod mini in Sweden or when Siri will officially speak Swedish, but the news that tests are underway should be good news to those who want to be able to bag Apple's smart speaker in the country.
Review: Oura's Gen 3 Smart Ring improves on previous iterations
Oura recently launched the next generation of its signature product, the Oura Smart Ring, with a slew of new capabilities. While it's a great health tracker, it has had a rocky start for a few reasons.
Stunning iPhone 14 mockup shows how cute a pill-shaped camera hole would be
Recent rumors have Apple's iPhone 14 coming without a notch, replacing it instead with a little pill-shaped camera cutout. A new mockup shows us what that might look like and my word does it look good.
Jason Sudeikis wins a Golden Globe Award for his 'Ted Lasso' performance
Actor Jason Sudeikis has picked up a shiny new Golden Globe Award for his performance as the titular 'Ted Lasso'. The comedy show streams on Apple TV+ and has proven hugely popular in the last couple of years.
Get the most out of your HomePod mini with these awesome accessories
Whether you are looking to expand your HomeKit empire, upgrade your home theater, or just want to protect your investment, these are the best accessories for HomePod mini.