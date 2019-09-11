Apple has slashed the price of the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max following the announcement of the iPhone 11 lineup. Bargain hunters can now save $100 on every iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max model.

That means that the iPhone XS can be picked up in 64GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage configurations for $899, $1,049, and $1,249, respectively. Likewise, the iPhone XS Max can be had in the same storage configurations for $999, $1,149, and $1,349.

The only catch here, as noted by Macrumors, is that you'll have to head into an Apple Store to make your purchase. Apple removed the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max models from its online store to make way for the new iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max.

That doesn't mean that there isn't the potential for a bargain iPhone online, though. Carriers sometimes offer deals to move inventory before a new flagship lands on shelves. If you want to save some money but don't want to venture to the local Apple Store – or there isn't one near your – that's one place to start your search.

If the best of the best is more your style, Apple's newest iPhones will be available for pre-order on September 13th with stock arriving in stores on September 20th. That's also the same date the Apple Watch Series 5 goes on sale, although pre-orders are already available for Apple's latest wearable lifesaver.