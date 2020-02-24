Apple often shares new videos that highlight what its iPhones are capable of, using the "Shot on iPhone" moniker and posting them to YouTube. The latest of those is "A journey into the Valley of Fire" and it uses the latest and hottest iPhone 11 Pro.

With its ultra wide camera, iPhone 11 Pro is capable of capturing shots that other iPhones simply aren't. And this video shows what you can do with that camera, a ton of desert, and probably more than a little training.