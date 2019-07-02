Apple has shut down the Back to My Mac feature as of July 1, 2019 for all versions of macOS including Mojave and Catalina. It previously warned users that the end was coming for the feature this summer. Back to My Mac was first introduced back in 2007's Mac OS X Leopard and it allowed users to remotely access their Mac.

At the time, the feature was pretty futuristic and added an element of control over your Mac even when you were away from it. Apple released a support page to make the transition easier by suggesting some alternatives.

The support page offers three solutions: Access files across your devices with iCloud Drive, Access your other Mac with screen sharing and Manage your Mac remotely with Apple Remote Desktop. The latter seems to be the one that carries on many of the characteristics of Back to My Mac, however, it costs $80 and isn't regularly updated by Apple.

Let us know whichever solution you end up opting for. It is the end of an era for a feature introduced in the heyday of Mac OS X. It's always sad to see features from that time come to an end.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.