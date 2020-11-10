What you need to know
- Apple has announced a new MacBook Pro featuring its new M1 processor.
- The new chip enables higher performance at lower power.
- Intel-based MacBook Pro models are still available, however.
Today, Apple announced the new MacBook Pro featuring that company's M1 processor, Apple's first system-on-a-chip for the Mac. The new chip enables three times faster CPU performance and five times faster GPU performance.
The new laptop, powered by Apple's M1 processor, also achieves up to 17 hours of battery life for web browsing and 20 hours of video playback.
And with M1, the 13-inch MacBook Pro is up to 3x faster than the best-selling Windows laptop in its class.3 ML is up to 11x faster, and for on-device ML tasks that use the Neural Engine, the new 13-inch MacBook Pro is now the world's fastest compact pro notebook.4 With up to 17 hours of wireless web browsing and up to a staggering 20 hours of video playback, MacBook Pro delivers up to twice the battery life of the previous generation and the longest battery life ever on a Mac.
While the M1 chip brings new performance levels and capabilities to the Mac with macOS Big Sur, Apple recognizes that some Pro users still want or need an Intel chip to run their Mac for now. In order to meet those customer's needs as well, Apple is still offering Intel-based MacBook Pro models alongside the new MacBook Pro models powered by the M1 processor.
While Intel-based MacBook Pros are still available, you will no longer be able to get a base model MacBook Pro featuring Intel chips anymore. The Intel-based MacBook Pro model still available is the one with a 2.0GHz Intel Core i5 Quad-Core Processor with Intel Iris Plus Graphics starting at $1799. You can also upgrade to 1TB of storage for $1999.
It's clear that, while Intel-based MacBook Pro models are available, Apple plans to transition completely to M1-based MacBook Pros in the near future.
If Apple silicon isn't something you are ready for or are looking to save some money on the current generation MacBook Pro, there are some solid Black Friday deals going on right now.
