Apple today stopped signing iOS 13.1.1 with the release of iOS 13.1.2 available now and iOS 13.2 on the horizon.

iOS 13 has been a crazy upgrade cycle for Apple. After the release of iOS 13.0 a couple of weeks ago, it quickly followed that up with updates 13.1, 13.1.1 and 13.1.2 and has already seeded out the first beta for iOS 13.2. The hectic iOS 13 upgrade cycle doesn't appear to be slowing down any time soon.

With Apple not signing iOS 13.1.1, that means that users won't be able to downgrade from the current version of iOS 13.1.1 through iTunes.

It's something to keep in mind if you were thinking of downgrading from newer versions of iOS 13.

