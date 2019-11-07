What you need to know
- Apple has stopped signing iOS 13.1.2 and 13.1.3.
- Users who have upgraded to iOS 13.2 will no longer be able to downgrade.
- Reports previously suggested that iOS 13.2 has crippled multitasking on iPhone.
Apple has stopped signing iOS versions 13.1.2 and 13.1.3 following the release of iOS 13.2 to the public.
As reported by AppleInsider iPhone users will no longer be able to download either of the previous versions of iOS from Apple's servers. Whilst this practice is commonplace following the release of newer software, recent reports have suggested that iOS 13.2 had crippled multitasking on iPhone. According to reports, 13.2 is incredibly aggressive when closing down background apps, to the point that users found it impossible to switch between apps and pick up where they had previously left off, even after a very short period of time.
This news means that users on iOS 13.2 who are experiencing these issues are stuck with them until the public release of iOS 13.3. Thankfully, that beta seems to have rectified 13.2's multitasking woes, so there is light at the end of this dark, multitasking-less tunnel.
There is no indication of when 13.3 will be made available to the public, so if you're already on 13.2 you'll just have to ride the storm. More cautious updaters may wish to remain on 13.1.2 and 13.1.3 until such time as 13.3 is release, leapfrogging 13.2 altogether.
