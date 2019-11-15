What you need to know
- Apple has stopped signing iOS 13.2.
- Apple released iOS 13.2.2 last week.
- It means you'll no longer be able to download iOS 13.2 from servers.
Apple has stopped signing iOS 13.2 following the release of iOS 13.2.2 to the public last week (Thursday, November 7.)
As is customary, users will no longer be able to download the previous iteration of iOS from Apple's servers, although frankly, you wouldn't want to anyway. iOS 13.2 was pretty much a disaster. Most notably, the release was incredibly aggressive in managing and killing off background apps, almost to the point that multitasking ceased to function.
iOS 13.2.2 fixed that issue, along with several other fairly substantial problems, including an issue that caused your iPhone to lose cellular service after a call, a problem where cellular data was temporarily unavailable and an issue that caused replies to S/MIME encrypted email messages between Exchange accounts to be unreadable. Yikes.
Thankfully, iOS 13.2 can't hurt us anymore. Looking ahead, the second public beta of iOS 13.3 is now available.
