The Apple Store website and Apple Store app, like usual, have gone done ahead of iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro Max, and HomePod mini preorders.

The move is the usual one for Apple. The company always takes the Apple Store down ahead of a major product launch to update the site so that, when it comes back up, customers will be able to preorder their new iPhones, iPads, etc.

Preorders for the iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro Max, and HomePod mini are set to go live at 5:00 AM Pacific Standard Time, so the Apple Store website and the Apple Store app should begin working again in less than a half-hour.

Once the site and app come back up, customers will be able to preorder their new iPhone or HomePod for contactless delivery or in-store pickup (if your local Apple Store currently offers it). The actual release of all three products is set to occur on Friday, November 13, but you'll want to preorder fast to ensure you are able to get your new iPhone or HomePod on that day. Ship times and in-store availability slipped quickly for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro when they went live for preorder.

In addition to the iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro Max, and HomePod mini, the Leather cases with MagSafe are also set to launch for order.

It's almost time, so get ready to start refreshing!