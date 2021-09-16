Apple is facing a class-action lawsuit in California over an alleged defect in its 13-inch MacBook Pro with M1 and MacBook Air with M1.

First noted by MacRumors, a lawsuit was filed against the company in California on Tuesday. The court documents note:

Plaintiffs Daphne Pareas and Daniel Friend ("Plaintiffs") bring this consumer class action for themselves and on behalf of all persons who purchased in the United States, or just in California, an M1 MacBook Air laptop or M1 MacBook Pro laptop (the "Class Laptops"), designed, manufactured, distributed, and sold by Apple, Inc. ("Apple" or "Defendant"). This action seeks to remedy violations of law in connection with Defendant's design, manufacture, marketing, advertising, selling, warranting, and servicing of the Class Laptops.

Specifically, the suit alleges these MacBooks, which are some of the best Macbooks Apple sells, come with an "inherent defect that compromises the display screen." It says this leads to black or gray bars and dead spots on the display and cracking. Notably, these cracks often supposedly occur whilst the laptops are closed, and that they are only noticed once the display is reopened. Others say the screens crack when they adjust the viewing angle.

The suit further alleges Apple has "concealed, failed to disclose, or otherwise engaged in deceptive marketing with respect to this defect."

The suit seeks a declaration from Apple that its screens are defective, and a court order holding Apple financially responsible for notifying all Class Members about the defect. Furthermore, it wants Apple to stop "further deceptive distribution and sales practices with respect to the Class Laptops, and to permanently repair the Class Laptops so that they no longer possess the Screen Defect." It also seeks financial compensation and legal expenses.

