Apple's main supplier is starting its annual recruitment drive early ahead of the ramp up in production that will come with the iPhone 14 launch later this year.

As reported by UDN:

Hon Hai (2317)'s main iPhone production base and Foxconn's iDPBG business group, the mainland's Zhengzhou factory, launched a large recruitment this week, and significantly increased the bonus by 30%, and invited a lot of money. Recently, there has been constant noise in the mobile phone market, and the mainland has been blocked by the city. Moreover, it is the traditional off-season of the industry. Hon Hai is not afraid of the three external headwinds.

With Apple's new iPhone 14 expected to be the company's best iPhone to date, Apple and its suppliers will begin to ramp up production ahead of the expected September launch window. Workers are being enticed to factories with referral bonuses that have been increased by up to 30% for workers who recommend fresh employees. According to UDN, Apple has asked Foxconn to step up its recruitment plans early so as to avoid delays and disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has been presenting some problems to manufacturing in China of late. Some Apple suppliers in Shanghai and Kunshan have been met with disruption because of local COVID lockdown measures enforced by the government.

According to a multitude of reports, Apple is expected to unveil a new iPhone later this year. It will likely drop the iPhone 'mini' in favor of a 'Max' variant of its regular iPhone. Other rumored upgrades include an improved front-facing camera and a new processor for the 'Pro' iPhone 14.