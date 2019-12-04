Apple has published a support document to its website, acknowledging that the 2019 13-inch MacBook Pro (Two Thunderbolt 3 ports) is experiencing random shutdowns even when the battery seems to have charge.

The document will hopefully serve as a guide to users experiencing these difficulties to try and alleviate the problem. It states:

If your MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2019, Two Thunderbolt 3 ports) randomly turns off when it still has a charge, these steps might help:

If your MacBook Pro's battery is less than 90 percent charged, continue to step 2. If your battery is more than 90 percent charged, use your computer until the percentage drops below 90 percent, then continue to step 2. Connect your Mac to its power adapter. Quit all open applications. Close your computer's lid, which puts your Mac in to sleep mode. Let your Mac charge for at least 8 hours. After 8 hours, update to the latest version of macOS. If the issue persists after updating to the latest version of macOS, contact Apple.

The good news is that the fix seems to be relatively straightforward. That is of course if it works. The bad news is that like all such issues, if this doesn't work out for you, you'll need to contact Apple in order to get help.

If you're a user of the MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2019, two Thunderbolt 3 ports) and you've been experiencing issues, let us know! Better yet, let us know how you get on with these troubleshooting instructions!