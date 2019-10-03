What you need to know
With the public release of macOS Catalina imminent, Apple is reminding developers to get ready. The company on Thursday published new developer updates with some helpful information about what changes are in store.
First and foremost, Apple has reminded developers to submit their apps to the Mac App Store.
macOS Catalina will soon be available to hundreds of millions of users around the world. With macOS Catalina, your Mac apps can take advantage of Sign in with Apple, Sidecar, and the latest advances in Core ML 3, and Metal. And with Mac Catalyst, you can bring your iPad apps to Mac. Build your apps using Xcode 11, test them on a Mac computer running the macOS Catalina GM seed, and submit them for review.
The second thing is apps must be notarized for macOS Catalina. As 9to5Mac points out, Apple has relaxed certain notarization requirements in the new update, but there are still certain restrictions.
To further protect users on macOS Catalina, we're working with developers to make sure all software, whether distributed on the App Store or outside of it, is signed or notarized by Apple. This will give users more confidence that the software they download and run, no matter where they get it from, has been checked for known security issues.
In June, we announced that all Mac software distributed outside the Mac App Store must be notarized by Apple in order to run by default on macOS Catalina. Make sure to test all versions of your software on the macOS Catalina GM seed and submit it to Apple to be notarized.
Announced at WWDC, macOS Catalina features a number of notable changes, including new standalone apps for Music, Podcasts, and Apple TV, as well as a new feature known as Sidecar, which will allow people to use an iPad as a second display.
