What you need to know
- Apple announced a new MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro today.
- It says we can expect improved camera performance for video conferencing.
- But the machines still ahve a 720p FaceTime HD camera.
Apple today announced a trio of new Macs, all powered by the impressive Apple M1 chip. Two of those machines are portables in the form of a MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro, with Apple claiming both will offer improved FaceTime camera performance for things like video calls and whatnot. But all of that will need to be done via software, it seems.
Now that Apple's new machines are available for order we're starting to see all of the confirmed specifications for them. One of those specs includes an old friend – the 720p FaceTime HD camera. There's no 1080p camera here, unfortunately.
That means that all of the improvements Apple touts – noise reduction, greater dynamic range, improved auto white balance – will need to be handled via software. That's a shame indeed, but with ML-enhanced face detection also offered by that new M1 chip I'm hopeful Apple can live up to its promise. I just wish there was a better underlying bit of hardware behind them.
Are you ordering one of the new Apple M1-powered Macs? If so, which one? Answers in the comments, please!
