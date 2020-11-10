Apple today announced a trio of new Macs, all powered by the impressive Apple M1 chip. Two of those machines are portables in the form of a MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro, with Apple claiming both will offer improved FaceTime camera performance for things like video calls and whatnot. But all of that will need to be done via software, it seems.

Now that Apple's new machines are available for order we're starting to see all of the confirmed specifications for them. One of those specs includes an old friend – the 720p FaceTime HD camera. There's no 1080p camera here, unfortunately.