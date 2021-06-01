It appears that the next name of macOS might be down to "Mammoth" and "Monterey."

As reported by 9to5Mac, Apple has renewed a handful of trademarks that could point to what the next version of macOS will be called. While we only have a week to wait, as the company will reveal the name and features next week at WWDC, it's always fun to speculate so let's dive in.

According to the report, Apple has abandoned most trademarks that have been reserved over the last few years. However, the company recently renewed both "Monterey" and "Mammoth."

First and foremost, Apple trademarked several names around 2013 and 2014 using shell corporations when it first started using places in California for macOS. Yosemite, Sierra, El Cap, and Big Sur were all included in that same batch of trademarks. Names like 'Diablo,' 'Condor,' 'Tiburon,' 'Farallon,' 'Miramar,' 'Rincon,' 'Pacific,' 'Redwood,' 'Shasta,' 'Grizzly,' 'Skyline,' and 'Redtail' were all included as well but have seemingly been abandoned. Skyline was most recently abandoned on April 26. That leaves two possible names. Both of which have been recently renewed by Apple for use in computer operating systems categories. Those two names are 'Monterey' and 'Mammoth.' Let's start with Mammoth.

The report speculates that Apple would only name the new version of macOS "Mammoth" if it was considered a massive release for the Mac.

Mammoth was actually just renewed by Apple on April 29 of this year. It's the most up-to-date name in Apple's portfolio. Mammoth would more than likely be used to represent Mammoth Lakes, California. Mammoth Lakes is a ski resort town situated near a beautiful lake in the Sierra mountains, not far from Yosemite. It would make a great name for a massive release of macOS.

In comparison, "Monterey" is more of a complementary name when compared to Big Sur, which would indicate a smaller release that refines some of the major changes introduced with the last version.

Monterey was renewed on December 29, 2020 with an extension granted for the trademark. Back in February, I speculated that Monterey could be the name for the next version of macOS for a few reasons. The first being that Big Sur exists within Monterey. Apple likes to theme refinement releases together, like with Sierra and High Sierra or Yosemite and El Capitan. Monterey would be a perfect name for a successor to Big Sur that focuses on refining the major changes made last year.

"Monterey" seems like the more plausible option since Big Sur was such a massive release despite "Mammoth" an arguably cooler name. Whatever the name is, we'll find out next Monday at WWDC!