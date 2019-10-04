Apple is rolling out an update for its App Store Connect app that will add support for iOS 13's Dark Mode, per 9to5Mac. It is the latest Apple first-party app to get updated for the new darker user interface.

For those unfamiliar with the App Store Connect app, it is a tool that helps developers manage their apps that are in the regular App Store. They can monitor trends, receive notifications from users and respond to customer reviews.

Now the app will work with iOS 13's Dark Mode, making it much easier to use in dark settings. It'll change from the light interface to the dark interface when the system-wide Dark Mode is turned on.

Aside from Dark Mode support, the app also got stability improvements and bug fixes.

The App Store Connect update is now available through the App Store.

