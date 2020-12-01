What you need to know
- Apple has updated the Apple Configurator 2 app with support for macOS Big Sur and Apple silicon.
Apple has updated its Apple Configurator 2 app for the Mac, adding support for macOS Big Sur and its own Apple silicon processors.
In addition to adding the support macOS Big Sur and Apple silicon, Version 2.13.3 introduces some other enhancements and bug fixes as well:
- Support for macOS Big Sur
- Support for restoring macOS on Mac computers with Apple silicon
- Automatically install MobileDevice updates required to restore iOS
- Web Clip: configure Ignore Manifest Scope and Target Application Bundle Identifier
- Bug fixes and performance improvements
The Apple Configurator app helps IT administrators deploy and stay in control of fleets of Apple devices for both schools and businesses.
Apple Configurator 2 makes it easy to deploy iPad, iPhone, iPod touch, and Apple TV devices in your school or business. Use Apple Configurator 2 to quickly configure large numbers of devices connected to your Mac via USB with the settings, apps, and data you specify for your students, employees, or customers.
You can download the new version of Apple Configurator 2 from the Mac App Store.
