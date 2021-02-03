What you need to know
- Apple has released new design templates, components, guides, and more.
Apple today updated its developer website to include new design templates, components, guides, and more for macOS Big Sur and tvOS 14 developers and designers.
Alongside the new tools, iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 design resources for Sketch have also been made available for developers to make use of when designing their apps.
Designing apps for Apple platforms just got easier. Now you can quickly lay out your app for macOS Big Sur or tvOS 14 using new design templates, components, guides, and more. All major macOS and tvOS components, such as buttons, segmented controls, alerts, menus, and other controls, are included. In addition, the updated iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 design resources for Sketch have been rebuilt to support color variables, and include numerous minor improvements and bug fixes.
The full round of templates and other design resources can be downloaded directly from the Apple Design Resources page on apple.com. Resources cover all of Apple's platforms including watchOS, macOS, tvOS, iPadOS, and iOS.
