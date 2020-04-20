On Monday, Apple revealed new guidelines for HealthKit for developers. The SDK allows app developers to integrate health-related insights to users by working with the Apple Health app. The updated HealthKit Human Interface Guidelines offer guidance on using the Apple Health icon in a third-party app, enhanced editorial guidance on using Apple Health-related terms, and clarifies privacy and data-usage guidelines.

The update also explains how app developers can now use the Works with Apple Health badge to promote HealthKit-enabled apps.

New HealthKit icon use guidelines state: