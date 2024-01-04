Apple Fitness Plus gets a New Year's upgrade — platform adds new sound meditation theme, Super Bowl spotlight, and more
Kickstart your New Year!
Apple has updated Apple Fitness Plus for 2024 and will add a series of new features starting Monday, January 8.
New features include a brand-new sound meditation theme, and a new workout program titled "Strength, Core, and Yoga for Golfers" featuring Rose Zhang.
There's a new Artist Spotlight series for the Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show featuring USHER, and new Time to Walk guests including Al Roker, Trixie Mattel, Lilly Singh, Common, and Colman Domingo.
Apple is also bringing Time to Walk to Apple podcasts in 21 countries where Fitness Plus is available, even for users who don't have a Fitness Plus subscription.
Fitness Plus gets in shape
Apple Fitness Plus offers 10 meditation themes, and the new "Sound" theme offers users "a new way to feel relaxed and restored," with light guidance from a Fitness Plus trainer. There are seven new Sound meditations each available in five, 10, and 20-minute increments, with new ones coming every week.
The new golf workout will help with strength, stability, and mobility and is built around Rose Zhang's training "on and off the course."
New workouts with a Super Bowl spotlight are coming, with music from Rihanna, Britney Spears, U2, and USHER released weekly in the run-up to the Super Bowl.
Apple has also announced that Anytime Fitness memberships now include a free Apple Fitness Plus subscription. Apple notes the service is "the world’s largest fitness club brand delivering personalized and affordable health and wellness training, coaching, nutrition, and recovery guidance to their members," and there's even a free three months of Fitness Plus for prospective members.
Apple Fitness Plus costs $9.99 a month or $79.99 and is available in Australia, Austria, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, France, Germany, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Portugal, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Spain, Switzerland, the UAE, the U.K., and the U.S.
It's also included in the Apple One subscription bundle.
More from iMore
Master your iPhone in minutes
iMore offers spot-on advice and guidance from our team of experts, with decades of Apple device experience to lean on. Learn more with iMore!
Stephen Warwick has written about Apple for five years at iMore and previously elsewhere. He covers all of iMore's latest breaking news regarding all of Apple's products and services, both hardware and software. Stephen has interviewed industry experts in a range of fields including finance, litigation, security, and more. He also specializes in curating and reviewing audio hardware and has experience beyond journalism in sound engineering, production, and design.
Before becoming a writer Stephen studied Ancient History at University and also worked at Apple for more than two years. Stephen is also a host on the iMore show, a weekly podcast recorded live that discusses the latest in breaking Apple news, as well as featuring fun trivia about all things Apple. Follow him on Twitter @stephenwarwick9