Apple Fitness Plus gets a New Year's upgrade — platform adds new sound meditation theme, Super Bowl spotlight, and more

Apple has updated Apple Fitness Plus for 2024 and will add a series of new features starting Monday, January 8.

New features include a brand-new sound meditation theme, and a new workout program titled "Strength, Core, and Yoga for Golfers" featuring Rose Zhang.

There's a new Artist Spotlight series for the Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show featuring USHER, and new Time to Walk guests including Al Roker, Trixie Mattel, Lilly Singh, Common, and Colman Domingo.

Apple is also bringing Time to Walk to Apple podcasts in 21 countries where Fitness Plus is available, even for users who don't have a Fitness Plus subscription.

Fitness Plus gets in shape

Apple Fitness Plus offers 10 meditation themes, and the new "Sound" theme offers users "a new way to feel relaxed and restored," with light guidance from a Fitness Plus trainer. There are seven new Sound meditations each available in five, 10, and 20-minute increments, with new ones coming every week.

The new golf workout will help with strength, stability, and mobility and is built around Rose Zhang's training "on and off the course."

New workouts with a Super Bowl spotlight are coming, with music from Rihanna, Britney Spears, U2, and USHER released weekly in the run-up to the Super Bowl.

Apple has also announced that Anytime Fitness memberships now include a free Apple Fitness Plus subscription. Apple notes the service is "the world’s largest fitness club brand delivering personalized and affordable health and wellness training, coaching, nutrition, and recovery guidance to their members," and there's even a free three months of Fitness Plus for prospective members.

Apple Fitness Plus costs $9.99 a month or $79.99 and is available in Australia, Austria, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, France, Germany, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Portugal, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Spain, Switzerland, the UAE, the U.K., and the U.S.

It's also included in the Apple One subscription bundle.